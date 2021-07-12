Bossip Video

All eyes were on super sweet Gospel star Jekalyn Carr and her 6’5″-350-pound Jacksonville Jaguar boo Jawaan Taylor who stunned on the carpet of this year’s 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards airing on BET next Sunday, August 1st, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

Multi-Stellar Award winner Carr, who co-hosted the show with Tye Tribbett, looked amazing in a high-fashion J.Bolin dress that set the tone for multiple winning looks that night.

“I have found the woman who captivated my heart ❤️ Tonight this beautiful woman is the host of the 2021 Stellar Awards.. Baby, I’m excited to be here to experience this AMAZING & HISTORIC night with you.. 🔥🔥🔥 Proud is an Understatement!” he gushed on Instagram.

Here’s more of the show-stopping dress in all of its glory:

Aside from stunning in J.Bolin, Jekalyn was one of several performers that included Tamela Mann, Yolanda Adams, Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard, CeCe Winans, Avery*Sunshine, Jonathan McReynolds, co-host Ty Tribbett and more at this year’s ceremony in Nashville, TN.

The Clark Sisters, who received the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award presented by AT&T, also blessed the stage at the star-studded event.

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, Kierra Sheard, Maverick City Music, and Pastor Mike, Jr. received seven nominations each, including an Artist of the Year nod.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, The Clark Sisters, Rev. Luther Barnes and the Restoration Worship Center Choir, the Chicago Mass Choir, and host Jekalyn Carr received 2 nominations each.

Toyota presented Lady Tramaine Hawkins with the Aretha Franklin Icon Award for her priceless contributions to Gospel music at the AT&T-powered event that showcased Jokia, Nia Allen, and Terrian as its Dream in Black Emerging artists.

And yes, there are more pics of Jekalyn and her boo you can enjoy below: