Bossip Video

Good. Now do the police.

Don’t you just love the smell of accountability in the morning? Juan Valdez is cool but he could never. Anyway, back in April, we published the criminal account of one Lee James Mouat. The 43-year-old Michigan man was arrested, charged, and plead guilty to assaulting a Black teenager named Devin Freelon Jr. with a bicycle lock. Mouat accosted Freelon Jr. and his friends for playing music, called them “ni**ers”, and told them that “Black lives don’t matter” before carrying out his attack.

According to NewsOne, Thursday, Mouat was sentenced to five years in prison and a subsequent 3 years of supervision upon release. Wonder how the fellas in gen pop will feel about Mouat’s conduct. Bet that 5 years will feel like 20. Insert Dwyane Wade GIF here.

The United States Department of Justice released the following statement about Mouat’s sentencing:

“The defendant brutally attacked teenagers at a public beach because these young people are Black,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Hate-fueled violent crimes like this have no place in our communities. Protecting Americans from hate crimes is a top priority of the Justice Department and we will use every tool available to bring perpetrators to justice.”

Mouat was facing a maximum of 10 years in the bing but his lawyer, knowing his client was guilty as hell, arranged a 5-year sentence in exchange for a full confession. Prosecutors could have fought a lil’ harder to tack on 2 more years if he was willing to offer a full confession but what do we know.

Go directly to jail. Do not pass go. Do not collect $200.