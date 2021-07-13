Bossip Video

Popeyes is keeping the pressure on these other restaurants.

Today’s a very special day people. In fact, Popeyes President called it downright “gamechanging.” Today, Tuesday, July 13th, Popeyes® announced that beginning July 27th, they are adding New Chicken Nuggets to its menus in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. The nuggets are promising to reset their customers standards they same way they did with their famous Chicken Sandwich.

“Just like our game changing Chicken Sandwich, our new Chicken Nuggets are unlike anything you may have experienced before,” Sam Siddiqui, president of Popeyes said in a release. “We aim to show the world once again the magic of Popeyes chicken with our new nuggets. We believe that these pieces of crunchy, juicy, delicious chicken will have guests question how they ever enjoyed chicken nuggets before this.”

Wayment… So Popeyes basically just reinvented chicken nuggets?

According to the brand’s release, Popeyes®’ took the quality and flavors of its famous Chicken Sandwich and made it into poppable pieces. As we’d definitely expect from Louisiana’s finest boxed food, the new Chicken Nuggets are freshly prepared in the restaurant every day, seasoned to perfection, hand-battered and breaded in buttermilk, and fried up fresh to deliver a classically flavorful crispy and juicy bite with every piece. Customers will have Popeyes® special flour and batter system to thank for their Nuggets perfect crispy texture. So far – spicy Chicken Nuggets aren’t part of the release, for now, they are offering the white meat chicken breast Nuggets in a “classic flavor.” Guests can perfect the flavor profile by pairing their signature sauces Bayou Buffalo™, BoldBQ™, Blackened Ranch, Buttermilk Ranch, Mardi Gras Mustard™, or Sweet Heat® according to their preference.

If you’re wondering how to get them — you can place your order for your Nuggets in-store, on Popeyes® website or through the Popeyes App, with options ranging from 4 piece to 36 piece orders starting on July 27th. Customers who order online or on the app can also purchase the 48 piece option.

48 piece? We bout to go crazy on these.