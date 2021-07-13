Bossip Video

Rapper G Herbo caused quite the stir on Twitter over ther weekend after video footage of him appearing at his ex-girlfriend’s birthday party surfaced.

The celebration for Ari Fletcher, the mother of Herb’s son Yosohn, was filled with strippers and lots of cash throwing. Fans shared a video of G Herbo at the party seemingly in real-time as partygoers inside noticed him in attendance.

His appearance seemed to be innocent, with Ari’s boyfriend Moneybagg Yo by her side the entire night

but fans suspected that something was awry after Herbo’s current girlfriend Taina Williams unfollowed him on Instagram.

As G Herbo partied it up with Ari and Bagg, Taina shared a video of their newborn Essex sleeping in his crib. This ignited further speculation that something was wrong since Taina didn’t address why she would suddenly unfollow her baby’s dad that night.

Fans joked that the 25-year-old rapper might have needed a break from his routine to indulge in some “ghetto festivities.” Welp, G Herbo actually clarifies what happened in a recent interview.

“Come on, man. Taina, nah, she don’t got me blocked [anymore], man,” said Herbo to Posted On The Corner’s K Samone.

“I gotta talk to my baby, I gotta talk to both of my babies. That’s my baby and my baby that’s at home. It wasn’t an issue [that I went to Ari’s party.] She didn’t really feel a way about me going there, that’s just the narrative that people tried to create. She didn’t even block me for going there. She had blocked me for some s*** I was trolling her about, me and her talking personally. She unblocked me, of course. Trust me, she didn’t really feel a way about that.”

Oh, okay.