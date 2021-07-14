Bossip Video

After playing the victim and still not getting people on her side, Lindsey Shaw has decided to take a break from social media.

The former Nickelodeon actress, known for her role on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, is finally in the headlines again after more than a decade of irrelevance–but probably not in the way she hoped.

There’s a viral trend going all around TikTok right now that was started by a Black creator named Usim. In the short clip, him and a few friends do a dance that’s so simple and infectious, millions of other creators have stitched the video and joined in, making it one of the most popular trends on the platform.

The video is literally just a group of young Black men having harmless fun, so when Lindsey Shaw stitched the video with a negative response, the backlash was immediate.

“Hey…are we okay? What the f*** is this?” she said in her video, before mocking the dance.

Lindsey, it’s literally 5 seconds of dancing…what’s there not to get, babes?

After she posted her video, other creators started to stitch her response and add their own jokes, making fun of Shaw the way she *tried* to make fun of these Black creators. But, of course, she couldn’t handle the heat.

—-Karen mode activated—-

The actress took to Instagram to post a teary-eyed video after supposedly receiving major hate in her inbox, telling those against her that the messages she’s receiving are not acceptable.

“I just have to say right now that the hate in my inbox is not OK, OK?” Shaw said in her Instagram Story. “I did not mean anything in any kind of way. I am learning every day as I think everybody is. And this kind of hate just needs to evaporate from the planet no matter who it’s directed toward. Crocodile tears, no dude! This is my soul out there.”

She continued by saying that she needs to step away from social media to protect her own mental health.

“I think for my own mental health, I need to take a step back from social media, she continued. “I’m not here to offend or belittle anybody at all. I thought that the Millennial/Gen Z thing was a thing on TikTok. The intention wasn’t that serious, y’all.”

Funnily enough, a few days before she was ~soOoOOo confused~ by this trend, Lindsey was in the comments hyping up her former Ned’s Declassified costar, Devon Werkheiser, for doing the exact same trend. Could it BE…she only has a problem with it when the Black creators are the ones having fun? *Pretends to be shocked*

While we don’t agree with Lindsey on much, it’s safe to say getting off social media for a while is the right choice. Don’t dish it if you can’t take it.