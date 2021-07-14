Bossip Video

Richard Sherman has been arrested for burglary domestic violence and will remain jail after being denied bond.

Richard Sherman has cemented his legacy on the football field being a five time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ and forever a legend in Canton, Ohio. Sherman just ended his third season with the 49er’s and is also Vice President of the NFL Players Association’s executive committee. Unfortunately, today, his legacy will have a huge blemish that’s followed so many NFL players.

According to TMZ, Sherman was arrested for burglary domestic violence and is currently in county jail.

The 33-year-old NFL free agent was booked into the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle at 6:08 AM … and is currently sitting behind bars.

The Burglary Domestic Violence charge is a felony in Washington state … and can carry a lengthy prison sentence, if convicted.

The details surrounding the arrest are not yet clear.

Sherman will remain in jail after being denied bail by the judge. While the details aren’t public yet, for his bail to be denied, the details have to warrant that action. ESPN was able to recover more details surrounding the event that may have been the cause for the denied bail.

The spokesman, who would not confirm the name of the person taken into custody, said a 911 call from the residence was received at 2 a.m. PT. The person calling said that an adult male family member who did not live at the residence was attempting to force his way into the home. When police arrived, the suspect was outside the home. He fought with police but was eventually apprehended and taken to a local hospital to be checked. After he was cleared medically, he was booked into the King County Correctional Facility.

Fighting with police will most certainly add complications to any arrest. More details should be available soon and we will continue to update you as they become available.