There will be consequences and repercussions…

If you still think that the internet is “just the internet” then you clearly haven’t been paying attention to anything that has been happening in the past decade. People have been getting beat up, shot, stabbed, fired, divorced, and more behind things that they have said and done on the internet.

None of that matters to racist trolls though. Their desire to express their bigotry overcomes any governor of decency and or self-preservation. So, they get what they get and according to an ESPN report, they get handcuffs. Four people have been arrested for online hate speech and more aimed at England footballers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka. Each of the men missed crucial penalty shots against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

It’s well known that soccer fans have little to no home training when it comes to their behavior in both wins and losses but when they hug a L, they take it to violent levels. The UK Football Policing Unit (yes, this is actually a thing because they know that fans ain’t s#!t. Also, we need one of those here in America!) has opened a full investigation.

“We are working very closely with social media platforms, who are providing data we need to progress enquiries,” said Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the officer responsible for leading Britain’s policing response on soccer issues. “If we identify that you are behind this crime, we will track you down and you will face the serious consequences of your shameful actions.”

Bye, bigoted bruvs!