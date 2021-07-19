Bossip Video

A dental employee in Nevada has been arrested after extracting 13 teeth from a patient despite not having a license, going on to later allegedly perform another illicit removal in the office.

According to reports from Nevada’s Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Laurel Eich of Reno faces multiple felonies stemming from a commercial burglary at a dental office in Sun Valley, Nevada.

On May 3, she broke into the dental office and stole $22,861 in cash and checks. While investigating that incident, detectives also learned that Eich performed 13 tooth extractions at an earlier date and time on one person. The employee went on to admit to multiple people–including detectives–that she broke in on a different date to perform the tooth extraction and used anesthetic disposed of by the dental office.

As of now, authorities have not reported on the condition of the victim.

Eich was arrested on Wednesday, July 14, and charged with multiple felonies: one felony count of Performing Surgery on Another Without a License; one felony count of Burglary of a Business, second (or more) offense; one felony count of Grand Larceny Greater Than $5,000 but Less Than $25,000; three felony counts of Violation of Probation or Condition of a Suspended Sentence; and one gross misdemeanor count of Conspiracy to Commit Burglary.