Well, well, well.

Things seem to be getting a bit messy between rapper Lil Baby’s baby mamas, according to fan speculation. Fans are suspecting he’s been back creepin’ with his first BM, Ayesha Howard, months after the second one, Jayda Cheaves, called it quits with him.

The chatter started after fans noticed that Ayesha and Lil Baby have been around each other much more in recent weeks. The parents share a school-aged son named Jason together and Ayesha joined the rapper as he performed during the Gervontae Davis fight. Most recently Ayesha was seen this past weekend at Birthday Bash in Atlanta, with their baby boy present.

Seems innocent right? Well, fans were wondering why Ayesha was posing like a vixen on top of one of what looked like Lil Baby’s cars on her IG feed.

Coincidence?

As rumors started to swirl around Ayesha and Baby allegedly getting reconciling, fans felt like ex-GF Jayda might be throwing jabs on her IG feed.

“Only way I’ll lose my spot if I I don’t want it no more,” the influencer wrote, seemingly addressing the rumors Ayesha took Lil Baby “back” after they dated for over two years.

In response it seemed like Ayesha shared a video of herself twerking to Lil Baby’s music. That’s when Jayda decided to go on IG live and explain why she was NOT pressed enough by anyone to send shots their way.

Scroll down to see it!

Jayda denied taking shots at Ayesha over Lil Baby, exclaiming:

“Y’all always say I be throwing rocks and hiding my hands, but no shade it cost’s $8,000 per post on my Instagram feed. Do y’all think I’d be subbing a b*tch for free, knowing it’s going to make the blogs?”

Sure!

So far, Ayesha hasn’t said a word back to Jayda, nor has she denied being back intimate with Lil Baby. She seems to just be living her best life and letting folks know she’s here to stay in her latest set of photos.

“I promise I’m not for the moment.”

What do YOU think is going on here between Lil Baby and his baby mamas?