Knowing Cardi B and Offset, it should come as no surprise that their first date was more extravagant than most couples would ever dream of.

The Migos rapper stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night to talk all about his marriage, the elaborate gifts they constantly give each other, and his first date with Cardi B with the late night show’s guest host Anthony Anderson.

During their conversation, the Black-ish star asked the Migos rapper to describe the first time he went out with wife Cardi B and, of course, it wasn’t your average first date.

“Our first date I went big,” Offset explained. “I wanted to do something that was not normally done. I wanted to have fun.”

As some fans of the couple might recall, he took Cardi to the Super Bowl–the one where his team, the Atlanta Falcons, played “them Patriots,” also known as Super Bowl LI. That’s also the game where the Falcons notoriously blew a huge lead in the fourth quarter, causing Offset to lose a $10,000 bet. “But you know what I won? My wife,” he said as the studio audience broke into applause. “That’s not a bad consolation prize,” Anderson said as Offset smiled, “not at all.”

Since that fateful day, the famous couple’s expressions of love have only gotten more extravagant, with Anthony Anderson running down the list of outrageous gifts the couple have given each other, including: a half million dollars stashed in a refrigerator, a $500,000 golden Lamborghini, a Lambo SUV, and a $1 million 20 carat diamond ring modeled off the necklace from Titanic .

Now, the couple is expecting their second child together, and there’s no telling how far they’ll go to make their bundle of joy the most extravagant newborn in the game.