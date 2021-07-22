Bossip Video

University Of Miami student and Hurricanes player Avantae Williams was arrested for the alleged battery of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Univesity Of Miami has been in the center focus of the new NCAA NIL rules. The players have all been vocal about making sure everyone on the team is taken care of. They’ve all launched their websites and received praise from everyone on how they handled the situation. From a public relations standpoint, you couldn’t ask for more. But of course, there is always someone to mess it all up.

NBC Miami is reporting one of the players, Avantae Williams, has been arrested for alleged battery.

Safety Avantae Williams was arrested late Wednesday night on one count of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. His bond has been set at $10,000. According to an arrest report, Miami-Dade Police Department officers arrived to an apartment Williams shared with the victim, who is his ex-girlfriend, located near the 10600 block of Hammocks Boulevard.The report said Williams and the victim were arguing over him being involved with another woman. Police said Williams had told the victim, who is pregnant with his child, to leave the apartment. When he returned and saw the victim still packing her items, Williams allegedly grabbed the victim by her hair and began throwing her around. Williams allegedly threw the victim to the ground outside the apartment before she was able to speak with a neighbor and called 911, according to the report

This is a sad turn of events–especially for two people so young and with an unborn child in the middle of it. Police have stated they have no update on the unborn child, but we’re all praying the child is okay. Hopefully, the football program makes an example out of him to show they won’t tolerate these kinds of actions. With the money finally flowing to players, some may feel invincible and need to be brought back down to earth.