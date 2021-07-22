Bossip Video

When we tell you that people ain’t s#!t, people ain’t S#!T!

The lengths that people have gone through to scam the government and various other entities during this era of COVID-19 never ceases to amaze us. A great many times when we post stories of the unbelievable nature on this here website, we question how anyone could behave in such a manner. In this particular case, we have no desire to understand. Money is the root of all evil and this is a shining example of how true that old axiom really is.

According to WSB-TV, a 35-year-old Atlanta man named Santwon Antonio Davis was arrested and recently sentenced to 3 years in prison for wire fraud. Not that 3 years in the bing sounds fun but he’s lucky that his sentence was ONLY three years considering what he did. In order to carry out his wire fraud plot, Davis not only faked the death of a child, he also faked a COVID-19 infection that temporarily shut down the company he was working for.

Davis is said to have defrauded his Fortune 500 employer after he faked catching the pandemic disease and providing fake medical reports in an attempt to sell his scammy dream. The company shutdown costs upwards of $100,000 for cleaning and paying all the employees during the closing. After getting paid time off to recover, Davis allegedly took the money and filed a fraudulent mortgage application according to acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. During the investigation, officials found another incident where Davis filed for bereavement time off for an alleged dead child who never even existed.

In addition to the prison time, Davis has been forced to pay back $187,550.

Clown.