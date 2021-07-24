Bossip Video

Just when you thought you couldn’t love Vince Staples’ latest project any more, the LBC lyricist stopped by NPR’s Tiny Desk to give his self-titled album the live treatment.

If you don’t have the new Vince Staples on repeat every time you get in the whip, that probably means you just haven’t heard it yet–and that’s something we should fix right now.

In a performance that could only be delivered by the Southern California native, Vince performed some of the project’s standout tracks along with a live band including Kenny Beats, who produced a majority of the album. The rapper gave us new, live versions of “LAW OF AVERAGES,” “SUNDOWN TOWN,” “THE SHINING,” and “TAKE ME HOME,” all of which sound even more beautiful and addictive in this raw form.

Plus, we’re talking about Vince Staples here, so you already know we’re gonna get more than music. As the star and his supporting musicians play these news tracks from a beautiful house up in the Hollywood Hills, Staples alternates from delivering his clever lyrics and pushing out a 5-second stand-up routine whenever he can fit it in. He’s truly one of a kind.

Vince didn’t pay us to write this rave review, his new album–and this performance–are really just that good. Check out the latest installment of NPR’s beloved Tiny Desk series down below: