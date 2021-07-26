Bossip Video

Congratulations are in order for reality TV couple Bambi and Scrappy as they’ve welcomed their third child together. Bambi delivered a healthy baby girl yesterday and her hubby Scrappy was there to excitedly capture it all.

Scrappy initially let folks know that their daughter was here, sharing photos of Bambi and the baby girl in the hospital bed. The excited daddy penned a sweet message to his wife and their new blessing while sharing that they named her Cali Richardson.

God is absolutely the greatest I tell you . I’ve never been perfect but God blesses me as if I am tho, it feels so amazing and I feel so complete when he blessed me with all my babies , now we’ve made it to my 4th child and gifted me with one more life to protect and guide in his way, I want to thank my wife @adizthebam for having.

Scrappy finished his message by highlighting how hard Bambi pushed through during labor.

It wasn’t easy and u pushed thru literally, it only took 30 seconds this time, my young princess #CaliRichardson I’m def getting my grustle on now jack all my babies gone get what they need and want out this here life. I love you my future Andy bloodline.

Awww! So sweet! The happy couple welcomed their son Breland in 2108 and in 2020 they welcomed their baby girl Xylo.

Scrappy is the father of a 15-year-old daughter, Emani Richardson, with ex-girlfriend and #LHHATL cast member Erica Dixon.

Congratulations Scrappy and Bambi!