Bossip Video

Rapper Lil Baby has something to say!

What is privacy when you’re a rapper with millions of followers and huge streaming numbers? Apparently, for you, privacy doesn’t exist especially when you’re in the strip club trying to get a little relaxation time for yourself. This is what happened to Lil Baby recently when he appeared to make a pit stop at a gentlemen’s club over the weekend.

A video surfaced of the rapper in the club after a fan filmed him sensually touching a woman’s shoulders and sharing it to their IG story. The fan wrote “Baby lit” and not much else, leaving folks to wonder what was happening in the video.

Some of the criticism from commenters was that the rapper was “cheating.” To be fair, Lil Baby is single the last time we checked, so what’s so wrong with this?

We pretty much figured out that Baby was just doing what people do in the strip club, but after the video circulated for a bit, fans were confused about whether or not Baby was doing something sneaky. The rapper saw the judgment and responded in the comments of the entertainment news blog, OnSite. Lil Baby wrote,

Let me live!! I was telling her to get girls out our section! Y’all be creeps fr!! TF is you recording me.

Welp! He said what he said. Previously we reported that Lil Baby called it quits with his second baby mama, Jayda Cheaves, and fans thought he went back to kicking it with his first baby mama Ayesha Howard.

What are YOUR thoughts on this?