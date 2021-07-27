Bossip Video

Thousands of students attending HBCUs are getting their debts cancelled following the pandemic and an unusual year and a half.

Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, and South Carolina State University are the latest HBCUs to show their gratitude for and dedication to their students by clearing their debts.

Over at SC State, Acting President Alexander Conyers announced that the university will clear account balances of more than 2,500 continuing students, totaling in $9.8 million in canceled student debt. Many of the students who will receive this financial support have been unable to register for classes due to outstanding balances, which is exactly why the university wanted to help.

“We are committed to providing these students with a clear path forward so they can continue their college education and graduate without the burden of financial debt caused by circumstances beyond their control,” Conyers said in a statement. “Our university was founded on the tenet of providing students with access to a quality affordable education. That’s exactly what we intend to do. No student should have to sit home because they can’t afford to pay their past due debt after having experienced the financial devastation caused by a global pandemic.”

As for Clark Atlanta and Spelman, the Atlanta-based HBCUs are clearing students’ account balances from the previous school year in an effort to recognize the difficulties students and their families have been facing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.