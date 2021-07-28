“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Pepa, Egypt, Dawn And Tee Tee Finally Sit Down To Hash Out Their Issues And It Gets HEATED! [VIDEO]

It’s hard to believe but the season finale of “Growing Up Hip Hop” is almost here already!

The finale of “Growing Up Hip Hop” airs Thursday, July 29th at 9PM on WeTV, but we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek preview clip for your viewing pleasure now. In the clip, Egypt and Tee Tee and their moms, Pepa and Dawn, finally all sit down to hash out the beef, and it gets pretty intense. Check out the clip below:





Yikes! Do you think Egypt was wrong calling herself “the victim?” Also, do you see this ending in a resolution? Because it definitely got off to a bumpy start.

Here’s what else to expect from Thursday night’s finale episode:

Jojo’s showcase ends in a melee between Tanice and Sakoya, Jojo Hailey’s daughter who exposes Angela’s past. For the first time in over a year, Egypt and Tee Tee come to a head and settle the score in an epic family reunion.

WOW… We wonder what Sakoya has to say about Angela? This episode sounds like a wild one. Will you be watching?

“GROWING UP HIP HOP” – SEASON FINALE airs Thursday, July 29 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV