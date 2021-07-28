Bossip Video

Odell Beckham Jr. has never shied away from fashion, so it’s only right that items from his closet will launch a new monthly closet sale series, “The Vault” on Grailed.

Last week, on July 22nd, Grailed launched their new monthly series “The Vault, with items from three-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. If you’re unfamiliar with Grailed, it’s a community-driven marketplace for curated men’s clothing. “The Vault” is intended to be the go-to event for notable natty dressers and celebrities to provide access to some of their most cherished pieces of clothing in one-off or multi-drop sales. The franchise was inspired by past closet sale features held with partners such as Jaden Smith, Lil Yachty, Jerry Lorenzo, Future, Pusha T, and more. Each installment will feature extremely rare designer and streetwear items, hyped sneakers, and stand-out vintage staples pulled directly from the personal collection of today’s biggest style icons from the worlds of fashion, sports, music and more.

Considered to be one of the most stylish professional athletes of the past decade, OBJ will be releasing over 250 items from his personal wardrobe over the course of three weekly drops, featuring rare items from some of the most demanded designers on Grailed including Nike, Supreme, Dior, Rick Owens, Gucci and more. New items from Beckham’s collection will drop TOMORROW – Thursday July 29th! And the sale continues until next Thursday, August 5th.

For more information around The Vault featuring Odell Beckham Jr. visit the site HERE.