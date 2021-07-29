Bossip Video

Well, that escalated quickly…

The #8 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Jaxon Hayes was arrested and charged early yesterday morning following a fight with a police officer according to a TMZ report. LA cops responded to a call about an undefined domestic disturbance and upon making contact with Hayes, the New Orleans Pelicans baller allegedly became combative and would not let the officer into the house.

Word is that Hayes brawled with the cop to the point that Officer No-Hands had to summon his bacon-scented back-up to relieve him with the a**-whoopin’ that he was taking. Hayes would eventually be tasered in order to end the fade. When the smoke settled, both Hayes and the unnamed cop were taken to the hospital for injuries but neither man’s condition is known at this time.

Hayes has been charged with felony battery of a police officer and posted a $25,000 bail to be released. The Pelicans are aware of the incident and are working in collaboration with the NBA and Hayes’ team to investigate the details.

In addition to everything else, we need some more information about what exactly took place prior to fight with the cop. “Domestic disturbance” is very nebulous and could mean a million things. We won’t assume anything but it sure doesn’t sound good.