All aboard the Jungle Cruise

Some of our faves walked on the wild side at the star-studded “Jungle Cruise” premiere that took over Disneyland with a dazzling themed experience that you could probably see from space.

“Jungle Cruise” stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Emily Blunt and Edgar Ramirez hit the red carpet along with A-listers that included Tiffany Haddish, Marsai Martin and Lindsey Vonn.

Peep the pics below:

In the buzzy film (based on a 65-year-old Disneyland riverboat ride), The Rock and Emily Blunt embark on an epic quest together where they encounter innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher as their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

Our Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden recently caught up with The Rock who opened up about his latest summer blockbuster and revealed that the media has overestimated his fortune.

When asked about recent reports placing him as the second-highest-paid actor in Hollywood (reportedly netting $87.5 million in 2020 according to Forbes reports), he jokingly replied, “You can’t believe those numbers!”

Check out the full interview below:

He also addressed Vin Diesel implying their ‘Fast & Furious’ feud stemmed from critiques of his acting in the globally successful franchise.

“I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”

“Jungle Cruise” hits theaters/Disney Plus Premier Access this Friday, July 30th.