For some reason, in this very moment, Dani Leigh really wants y’all to know DaBaby is DaFather.

DaBaby is currently getting cooked left and right, which would make most logical people associated with the rapper to distance themselves for their own good.

And then, there’s Dani Leigh, who is pregnant with a baby we all assumed was his, but had no real confirmation…until now. So, as the Carolina native is getting rightfully roasted for his homophobic comments and various doubling down follow-ups, his alleged baby mama is sending out a bat signal to cash in on some of this (any publicity is good) publicity.

Leigh posted a picture showing off her growing baby bump on Instagram, and in the caption, she seemingly confirmed what we all already knew. Simply using the hashtag “#dabiggest,” she waited until 75% of the internet was in a furious rage over the rapper to confirm him as the provider of DaSemen sample.

As if that wasn’t proof enough, her caption even matches a tweet from DaBaby a few days prior, which he sent out as he tried to promote that new song and music video of his that rips off Lil Nas X, unprovoked.

From her willingness to attach herself to him during such a tumultuous time in his career, looks like Dani Leigh isn’t as upset as everyone else is over her *alleged* baby daddy’s comments. If only he put as much energy into claiming his own kid as he does inserting himself into the lives of the LGBTQ+ community.