Bossip Video

42 Dugg is once again a trending topic on Twitter, but this time, it isn’t for misleading lyrics or criminal acts. Instead, it’s for a video gone viral and let us warn you now–it’s pretty awkward to watch.

The Detroit rapper, was simply doing his fatherly duties by celebrating his son’s third birthday on Instagram. He posted a picture of his little man, along with a video however, this video sent social media into a frenzy. It showed Dugg hugging and kissing his son but the kiss used more tongue than what the average parent would use. A lot of followers found the loving gesture over the top and exaggerated. So much to the point that users claimed Child Protective Services should be alerted.

It didn’t take long for the video to go viral along with memes and allegations. Soon enough, Dugg took to his Instagram Story with what social media is now calling a homophobic rant. “Suck my d*ck you gay biotches,” he wrote.

Yikes! He seems pretty pissed.

“Ain’t nobody going for that gay ass hoe ass Sh*t y’all on, y’all quit to get on some GAY B*TCH ASS SH*T BUT WHEN AS N*GGA JUMP DOWN ON ONE YOU HOE N*GGAS AND CALL SOMEBODY OUT WE HOMOPHOBIC,” he added. “DONT NOBODY GIVE AH F*CK ABOUT THAT SH*T YALL DONT NONE US WE ENTERTAINERS THATS IT.” He continued. “WE NOT HERE TO coach you on life if I say I’m not with that gay sh*t that’s where y’all should leave it quit tryna shove that sh*t down N*ggas throats, ah gay n*gga ah be on national tv tonguing another HOE ASS N*GGA, but that’s ok though y’all or no other motherf*ckas on earth ain’t finna make me like SH*T ION LIKE.”

The situation does suck because we stan for a good father, son relationship and love to see black fathers doing their thing. However, the video was a bit difficult to watch. Of course black Twitter got jokes for days and we’ve collected some of the best below.

Did you think the kiss was inappropriate? Let us know your thoughts below.