Today in, “Are we really surprised?” news…

Over the past couple weeks, Matt Damon interviews have served as a way for fans to learn more about his friend, Ben Affleck, and his rekindled relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Now, we’re actually learning more about Matt Damon, and though the results of this study aren’t surprising, the actor is facing some much-deserved backlash.

For some unknown reason, Damon thought it was a good idea to bring up his own bigotry, unprovoked, in a recent interview with The Sunday Times. It was here that the actor revealed he only recently stopped using a homophobic slur after one of his daughters wrote him a long letter explaining how “dangerous” the word is.

“The word that my daughter calls the ‘f-slur for a homosexual’ was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application,” the actor said. “I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table.”

“I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!,” he continued, referencing to the 2003 film about two conjoined twins. “She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”

Wow, what a beautiful revelation for a 50-year-old man in the year 2021.

Of course, this stunning moment of maturity Damon describes has fans assuming the actor was still frequently saying the “f-slur” just a few months ago, never thinking anything of it until an actual child brought it to his attention.

Ironically enough, Matt Damon also addressed the way current-day interviews are put under a microscope, talking about how celebrities’ words “are getting parsed, to pull them out of context and get the best headline possible.”

“Before it didn’t really matter what I said, because it didn’t make the news,” he continued. “But maybe this shift is a good thing. So I shut the f**k up more.”

Matt…sweetie…take your own advice.