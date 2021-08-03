The minute Simone Biles returned from her short hiatus at the Tokyo Olympics, she made history.

Simone Biles’ highly-anticipated return to competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday might not have been the number one finish fans were hoping for, but she was still able to make history by winning a bronze medal on the balance beam.

Biles only had a few very minor flaws in her routine before delivering a resounding double-pike dismount. After making it off the beam, she got hugs from the other competitors and jumped up and down–a beautiful sight to see considering her personal struggles with mental health related to to this very competition.

Once she was awarded her bronze medal, Biles made history, tying Shannon Miller as the most decorated U.S. gymnast with seven medals in her Olympic career. Still, she has two more gold medals than Miller, which should obviously count for something.

Unfortunately for other members of Team USA, things didn’t go quite as well. Sunisa Lee, who became a fan favorite as she supplanted Biles as the all-around champion, nearly fell after a difficult sequence and ended up finishing fifth.