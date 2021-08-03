Bossip Video

Really???

A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon is NOT playing games with veteran emcee Sandra “Pepa” Denton of historic hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa and the icon has been hit with a nearly $700,000 lien over alleged unpaid plastic surgery work.

According to a report from Radar, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. David Sayah is demanding Denton pay $676,675 for his services. In court documents, the doctor filed a lien as part of Denton’s lawsuit against Uber over a car crash she was in. Sayah is ensuring he gets paid if Denton is awarded in money in her pending suit against the ride-sharing company. The lien will allow him to collect if any judgment is entered in favor of the singer.

Sayah listed a series of costs from 2019 which included costly procedures to remove a bunch of injections and implants that Denton had inserted into her, Radar reports.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about these two lawyering up on each other!

Previously we reported that Denton sued Sayah for alleged negligence. In her lawsuit she claimed a car crash caused the biopolymer injections she previously had in her butt and hips to shift, leaving her in extreme discomfort. She was referred to Dr. Sayah in Sept. 2019 to help her out, and the plan was to remove the biopolymer material and butt implants to relieve her pain but unfortunately, he made it worse she said. She says the doctor originally convinced her to replace her butt implants with smaller implants.

She further claimed that Sayah performed liposuction on her that went bad and forced her to have another corrective surgery.