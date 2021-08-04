Bossip Video

Angela Bassett could reach a huge milestone if recent news about her salary is true.

The legendary actress is reportedly getting a massive payday for her work on Fox’s hit drama series, 9-1-1. Not only has she starred on the show for all 4 seasons, but she also serves as an executive producer on 9-1-1 and the spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Bassett reportedly received a pay increase allegedly making a whopping $450,000 an episode. If this amount is accurate, that would put her in the ranks of the top salaries on network television for any actor, male or female. Plus, she is likely to be the highest paid actress of color on any broadcast drama series.

According to reports from Deadline, after some lengthy negotiations, all series regulars on 9-1-1 have secured pay increases ahead of Season 5. Angela Bassett led the way with a major bump that takes her to north of $450,000 an episode, while the show’s male lead, Peter Krause, commands the second biggest check on the show, believed to be in the low $300K per episode range.

Beyond the actors who get top billing–which also includes Jennifer Love Hewitt–the rest of the cast, including original cast members Aisha Hinds, Rockmond Dunbar, Kenneth Choi and Oliver Stark, as well as Ryan Guzman, who joined in Season 2, are believed to be all getting a 25% raise to about $80,000 an episode next season, which is projected to go up to $100,000 an episode in Season 6.

$450,000 an EPISODE…now that’s a pretty penny. But if anyone deserves it, it’s Angela Bassett.