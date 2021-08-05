Bossip Video

Kawhi Leonard isn’t just expanding his horizons by getting into the music industry, he’s also releasing his own video game.

Today, the Clippers star released a new video game for his latest song “Waves” featuring Gunna and Polo G, which is set to appear on his upcoming project, Culture Jam.

Rooted in nostalgia, the game was inspired by the classic game, NBA Jam, and transforms the player into a basketball star. The game was imagined by the Krool Toys crew who have also designed video games for Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Rod Wave and others.





In partnership with music industry powerhouse Eesean Bolden, the first-of-its-kind Culture Jam project celebrates the union of hip hop, basketball, and community and is slated for release later this year via Virgin Music Label. It will see hip hop and sports’ biggest stars coming together to celebrate the intersection of these worlds with a collective pledge from artists and athletes to support youth sports and arts initiatives that are dear to them.

The upcoming Culture Jam LP is a joint effort from music industry powerhouse Eesean Bolden and the NBA superstar, bringing together hip hop’s biggest stars to celebrate youth basketball and the community.





Play the game for yourself HERE and if you haven’t, listen to the song up above.