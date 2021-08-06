Bossip Video

Remember her name

August never gets the respect it deserves as the summer finale but we’re excited about these last few sun-splashed weeks that should include a picnic with Nathalie Cadet-James’s exquisite Grand Marnier collection.

A proud Haitian-American, Nathalie has flourished as the Founder/CEO of Luxe Fête Event Planning and Design Studio who partnered with global luxury brand Grand Marnier to launch a limited-edition collection inspired by the traditional French ‘On Holiday’ summer experience – with a very Grand Twist.

“The ‘On Holiday’ Picnic Collection is inspired by the ease and elegance of market day and the traditional summer ‘holiday,’ in France,” she said. Grand Marnier is one of the most storied and tasteful liqueurs so it’s the perfect partner to create the “Je Suis on Holiday” collection with. In my mind – after these past 16 months – I am definitely enjoying life, reconnecting with my friends and on holiday for the foreseeable future. There is no better way to do this than breaking bread and celebrating life over a picnic.”

With the flash and flair of Europe’s fanciest destination, the ’On Holiday’ collection contains all of the accoutrements necessary for a refined summer picnic for two.

French Market Bag (1)

Cheese Board (1)

Cheese Markers (3)

White Paint Pen (1)

Dried Florals (3 Bunches)

Vases (3)

Collins Glasses (2)

Wine Glasses (2)

Picnic Blanket (1)

Wooden Chargers (2)

Utensils (2 sets)

White Plates (2 Sets of 2)

Napkins (2)

Luxe Fete Conversation Starters (1)

Grand Collins Recipe Card (1)

Grand Sangria Blanche Recipe Card (1)

The entertaining set is perfect for backyard or beachfront picnics with friends and family who enjoy swanky shenanigans in the sun.

Today, with over a decade of experience as an International Celebrity Event Planner/Designer, Harper’s BAZAAR’s ‘Top Planner in World’ continues to make power moves while wearing the many hats of loving wife, mother of 2, CEO, world traveler and philanthropist.