Damn! Can we live?!
Add “doing your damn job minding your muthaf***in business” to the list of things that Black folks aren’t allowed to do in Amerikkka.
A Black, Michigan-based, realtor named Eric Brown was doing his job and minding his muthaf***kin’ business when he got what was possibly the scare of a lifetime. According to CNN, Brown was showing a home to a Black man named Roy Thorne and his 15-year-old son in the Michigan suburb of Wyoming when they noticed police officers surrounding the property with their guns drawn.
Apparently, a nosy neighbor failed 911 saying that a burglary suspect who had been arrested the week prior had returned to the home. There was no word on what that person was accused of doing but the cops clearly thought they were about to arrest Tony Montana.
Asked if he felt they had been racially profiled, Brown said, “In that moment, it certainly felt that way.” He found it difficult to justify the level of force used, he said, describing it as a “tactical” response.
The incident scared 15-year-old Samuel Thorne, who told Lemon he felt “confusion and shock and fear … because I had no idea why they were all down there at that time.”“It went from, ‘Dad, there’s cops outside,’ to ‘come outside with your hands up,'” Samuel said. “That was kind of like, just from zero to 100.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.