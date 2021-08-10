Bossip Video

There’s a shockingly sad story surfacing out of Reseda, California involving a Bank of America executive whose life was tragically cut short.

Michelle Avan, 48, was well known, well-liked, and well-revered for her work to improve diversity in the banking industry. She served as Senior Vice President at Bank of America and head of global women’s and under-represented talent strategy in global human resources.

On Thursday however, a family member found Michelle’s lifeless body in her home after doing a wellness check. KABC News reports that a cause of death has not been confirmed but Michelle “appeared to have suffered trauma to her face.”

Police arrested Michelle’s ex-boyfriend/fellow Bank of America executive, Anthony Duwayne Turner, 52, on suspicion of murder later that day. He’s currently being held at the Van Nuys Jail on a $2 million bond on one felony count of murder and one count of first-degree residential burglary. So far police have not released a possible motive.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday.

“We are devastated,” Bank of America said in a statement about the murder. “Michelle was a valued member of our company for more than 20 years and will be greatly missed. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family.”

Michelle Avan leaves behind a beautiful legacy.

In 2019 the executive was named as one of Los Angeles’ Powerful and Influential Black Women Leaders by the Los Angeles Sentinel for her youth mentorship work. This year she was honored by Investment News for her diversity and inclusion work in the financial sector.

She was also previously profiled in ESSENCE and shared words of wisdom with readers while reflecting on her mentoring of Black girls.

“One of my mantras is, “To whom much is given, much is required,” said Avan. “I have an obligation to do something with all this power and privilege that I have been given. And that involves mentoring and helping young people, specifically African-American girls, because I feel that demographic is so underserved. I sit on the board of the International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute, which is committed to enhancing the lives of women everywhere. And locally I take part in a group called This is Girl Power, which is a faith-based mentoring organization for young girls. I do it with my daughter. I can help her be a more positive young woman, but I can also help other young girls who so need positive role models they can see themselves in.”

Well done, Michelle. R.I.P.

We’re sending our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Michelle Avan.