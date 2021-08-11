Bossip Video

A Las Vegas woman found herself on live television and said he was a mother of three and facing eviction. Within days, she received over $200,000 in donations, forcing her to come clean; the children she was seen with are not biologically hers.

The pandemic is still not over, but it seems all the “help” that was given during the start of it is quickly going away. Evictions have been the main focus as of late as all protections are set to expire. Many people have lost their jobs and were protected from eviction, their lights being turned off, and even water over the course of the past year. Companies like Verizon still have their no-disconnect police in place in certain states, but other companies aren’t as forgiving.

With the eviction protections expiring, of course, news outlets are rushing out to get content about people being evicted or are on the verge of eviction.

One woman, Dasha Kelly, went viral when she claimed she was $2,000 behind on her rent and facing eviction with her three young children.

However, the NY Post is reporting she racked up over $200K in donations that lead to her breaking and telling the truth.

Dasha is NOT the children’s mother and is a “mother figure” to her boyfriend’s kids.

Dasha Kelly, 32, ended up copping to CNN on Monday that she’s not the biological mother of the girls, ages 5, 6 and 8, who were featured alongside her in a segment last week on the federal eviction moratorium that had ended days earlier. An emotional Kelly appeared on CNN a second time last week alongside Missouri Rep. Cori Bush after the Biden administration announced a new 60-day eviction moratorium in counties where the transmission of COVID-19 is either substantial or high. The three young girls referred to Kelly as their mom during CNN’s visit, but another woman, Shadia Halo, later identified herself as their biological mother, reporter Nick Watt said. Kelly’s fundraiser had garnered more than $212,000 as of Tuesday. Her GoFundMe page has now clarified that the three girls recognize her as a “mother figure” and that the former casino card dealer loves them unconditionally. A rep for GoFundMe told the network that the funds raised by Kelly will remain on hold until her information is verified and that no amount had been withdrawn. Anyone who donated to Kelly can request a refund through Aug. 23, the spokeswoman said.

Imagine being the biological mother and seeing your kids on TV bringing in $200k donations…but not for you. Kelly should have known this wouldn’t go over smoothly.

GoFundMe is still verifying the details, but it seems she’s going to receive the money minus anyone who cancels theirs after this bit of info surfaced.

“I’ve been contacted with some concerns around my relationship to the girls mentioned on my fundraiser, and I’d like to clarify a couple things,” wrote Dasha on her GoFundMe. “The girls recognize me as a mother figure in their lives, but I am not their biological mother. My partner is the children’s father whom I do not live with, and I take care of these girls in my home for periods of time, and have for the last couple years. I’ve loved these girls unconditionally, and have been out of the kindness of my heart. I treat them as my daughters, and care for them in this way. This detail doesn’t change my original need for donations to avoid eviction, and I will be using the funds to get back on my feet and support my family. As mentioned in my last update, I will also be putting money aside for the girls in a savings account.”

Dasha still very clearly needs the money, so you tell us; fair or fictitious foul?