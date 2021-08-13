"Celebrity Family Feud" Clip Featuring Deon Cole Is A Real Stinker
“Celebrity Family Feud” Exclusive: Deon Cole Tackles Tongue Tangling Question With A Really Stinky Response!
Deon Cole and Tisha Campbell battle it out in Sunday’s episode of “Celebrity Family Feud,” and BOSSIP has a hilarious exclusive clip to get you ready for the weekend.
Comedian Deon Cole takes on actress Tisha Campbell in a funny faceoff when they compete to win money for their respective charities. In the next game, dynamic duo Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes go head-to-head and test their skills against actor Justin Long and his family.
Check out the clip below:
What are the odds that THAT answer will be on the survey? Our guess is that it’s a stinker.
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the “survey said” are the following:
Team Deon Cole; playing for Stand Up To Cancer
• Deon Cole
• Brooklynn Marie – friend
• Kelley Kali – friend
• Ocean Glapion – friend
• Kimberly Turner – friend
VERSUS
Team You Go Girl; playing for The Wiley Center for Speech & Language Development
• Tisha Campbell
• Stanley Campbell – brother
• Terra Shockley – cousin
• Jennifer Freeman – family friend
• Dani Wright – family friend
Team Smod Squad; playing for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
• Kevin Smith
• Jason Mewes
• Jennifer Schwalbach Smith – Kevin’s wife
• Marc Bernardin
• Ralph Garman
VERSUS
Team The Long Shorties; playing for The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp
• Justin Long
• Christian Long – brother
• Diana Gettinger – friend
• James Duffy – friend
• Rich Long – friend
An all-new episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” is airing SUNDAY, AUG. 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
