“Celebrity Family Feud” Exclusive: Deon Cole Tackles Tongue Tangling Question With A Really Stinky Response!

Deon Cole and Tisha Campbell battle it out in Sunday’s episode of “Celebrity Family Feud,” and BOSSIP has a hilarious exclusive clip to get you ready for the weekend.

Comedian Deon Cole takes on actress Tisha Campbell in a funny faceoff when they compete to win money for their respective charities. In the next game, dynamic duo Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes go head-to-head and test their skills against actor Justin Long and his family.

Check out the clip below:





What are the odds that THAT answer will be on the survey? Our guess is that it’s a stinker.

The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the “survey said” are the following:

Team Deon Cole; playing for Stand Up To Cancer

• Deon Cole

• Brooklynn Marie – friend

• Kelley Kali – friend

• Ocean Glapion – friend

• Kimberly Turner – friend

VERSUS

Team You Go Girl; playing for The Wiley Center for Speech & Language Development

• Tisha Campbell

• Stanley Campbell – brother

• Terra Shockley – cousin

• Jennifer Freeman – family friend

• Dani Wright – family friend

Team Smod Squad; playing for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

• Kevin Smith

• Jason Mewes

• Jennifer Schwalbach Smith – Kevin’s wife

• Marc Bernardin

• Ralph Garman

VERSUS

Team The Long Shorties; playing for The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp

• Justin Long

• Christian Long – brother

• Diana Gettinger – friend

• James Duffy – friend

• Rich Long – friend

An all-new episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” is airing SUNDAY, AUG. 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.