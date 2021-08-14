Bossip Video

Rashard for 3!

After leaping from high school to the NBA, Rashard Lewis lived up to the hype as a premier scoring machine who starred for the Seattle SuperSonics, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, and Miami Heat (where he won a championship) over his 16 seasons in the league.

Now, years later, he’s captain of the 3-Headed Monsters who lead the team in scoring (12.5 points/game), rebounds (5.9/game), assists (1.8/game) and steals (0.4/game) while demonstrating toughness and leadership in his team’s third place victory of Power.

In 2017, Lewis won the BIG3 Most Valuable Player and led the 3-Headed Monsters to a 6-2 record and appearance in the inaugural championship game. Lewis won the BIG3 scoring title (21.3 ppg) and finished third in rebounds (56), tied for eighth in assists (16) and third in blocks (6).

We caught up with the 2-time NBA All-Star who revealed how he stays in elite shape, especially after the cancellation of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns.

“I call it maintenance work–I don’t go too hard but I always do some type of training–strength and conditioning–maybe 3 or 4 times a week but at my speed because I am a little older and especially playing the BIG3 I think that lit another fire under me to make sure I stay healthy year-round so I can be able to complete when the BIG3 comes [back] because it’s only during the summer…”

Lewis, who started his pro career in 1998, added: “I think the key is health is wealth–to me, that’s how I look at it–being healthy and keeping my heart rate up, especially with COVID going on I think we all need to work out and stay healthy.”

View the full clip below: