Living legend

Before we begin, we’d like you to know “Don’t Breathe 2” is absolutely insane (in the best possible way). If you enjoyed the first film (with that shocking twist that still haunts us to this day), you’ll really like this one that, once again, centers around deadly blind commando Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) fighting for his survival.

“His moral compass is completely broken,” says Lang. “I think most people think they’re in the right – villains don’t know they’re villains. But this character has been beaten down so many times, and his will to survive is so strong, that he can no longer tell the difference between what is right and what is not. For him, there’s only survival, or not.”

And yes, there’s another sinister twist that takes this sleeper sequel to another level–a very violent and unpredictable level that’s sure to entertain fans of this bloody Horror subgenre.

We caught up with the award-winning actor who opened up about the highly anticipated sequel, his character’s evolution, whether or not he stayed in character between scenes, Norman Nordstorm vs. his now legendary “Avatar” villain Colonel Quaritch and more in our interview you can view below:

Written and directed by Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues–the same duo behind the successful first film (with Rodo swapping directing duties with Fede)–“Don’t Breathe 2” spirals into a dark, twisted place where only the despicables in this film could ever exist.

“Norman was by far the most interesting character in the first movie,” says Sayagues. “We realized there’s something that’s never been done before, which is to take the villain from a movie and tell his story in the front seat. We could never make him the hero – he isn’t heroic – but we could tell a story from his point of view…We thought that was a lot of fun – let’s further explore this guy’s life and character, and let’s tell his story about what happened to him after the first movie.”

“Don’t Breathe 2” is now playing exclusively in theaters.