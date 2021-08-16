Bossip Video

Jay-Z applies for sports betting license in NY state to potentially open his own Sportsbook.

Jay-Z is a man of many hustles, and when he steps into an industry, he takes his time to dominate and leave an impact.

Roc Nation, for one, has set the standard for the management and fair treatment of artists, with Lil Uzi Vert constantly reminding us “that Roc Nation bag different.” Jay stepped into the cannabis business with MONOGRAM and not only took profits, but launched a campaign targeting unfair drug laws and highlighting those behind bars for marijuana. Now, Jay-Z is setting his sights on sports betting and looks to make a splash with his own sportsbook, according to TMZ.

TMZ has learned Jay’s name is on one of the applications submitted to the NY Gaming Commission requesting approval for an online sports betting license. Sources with direct knowledge tell us he’s partnering with his buddy Sixers partner Michael Rubin to form Fanatics Sportsbook, and they’ve teamed with Kambi … a company that makes software used for online sports gambling. Jay and Rubin’s group is up against stiff competition … including companies like FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook and WynnBET. We’re told NY state will approve at least 2 of the 6 groups, and it’s possible Jay-Z will be the secret weapon that puts his group over the top. Not only is he the most prominent public figure applying for a license, but he’s the only Black applicant. While the other corporations might have Black employees or execs, they aren’t the actual licensees … whereas Jay would be.

While many will say its a crowded space, we all know Jay has heard that before and already told us everyone is scared and that doesn’t stop him. Recently, Barstool Sports launched their own sportsbook and the brand is making way in the crowded space, proving there is room for everyone.

Plus, who doesn’t want to bet their Black dollars with a Black-owned sportsbook? On top of that, why not bet with HOV? Sounds like a no-brainer.