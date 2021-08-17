Bossip Video

A number of Hollywood hotties recently gathered for the viewing of a famed fashion collection.

Designer Latoia Fitzgerald held her Lionne Fall/Winter ‘21 Fashion Show on Sunday…





and enlisted stunning models like Duckie Thot…

and Leomie Anderson to model her pieces.

Also on hand were several stars who celebrated with custom DeLeón Tequila and CÎROC Vodka during the event at the prestigous Ebell Los Angeles. Guests sipped on custom cocktails including The “Diddy”, CÎROC Summer Refresh, and DeLeón Vibrant Thing.

Seen on the scene was Karrueche…

who later sat front row alongside Jhené Aiko…

La La who was accompanied by celeb stylist NoIGJeremy…

and her son Kiyan Anthony…

and a yellow Prada-suited James Harden.

Other attendees included Sevyn Streeter…





and Draya.





The brand’s designer Latoia Fitzgerald also emphasized to WWD that she “could’ve waited” to show off her collection at NYFW but decided to debut early in L.A. surrounded by her peers including her good girlfriend Karrueche.

Via WWD:

“I had a few people try to convince me to show at New York Fashion Week, but my team is here and it feels good,” said the designer, a member of the CFDA who put her sewing machine to work to keep business going during the pandemic, selling tube dresses that took off online. “I felt in this moment ready with where I am with my brand, certain people wearing it and getting it in certain publications.”

Congrats, Latoia!

