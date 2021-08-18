Bossip Video

Travis Barker just took a huge step in his life and his relationship, getting onto a plane for the first time in more than a decade.

On Tuesday, August 17, the Blink-182 drummer posted a picture of himself to Instagram holding Kourtney Kardashian in the air as they kiss in front of her sister Kylie Jenner’s private jet. While this would just be a normal photo for most rich folks–especially the Kardashians–this marks a huge milestone for Barker, who had just flown for the first time since he survived a deadly plane crash in 2008. The accident killed four others and left the musician with third-degree burns on more than half of his body.

“With you anything is possible,” Travis captioned the post. Kardashian went on to share the picture to her Instagram Story, adding, “anything and everything with you,” which she also commented on his post.

This photo and the huge leap of faith comes as the couple flew to Cabo for vacation on Saturday, reportedly joined by Kourtney’s mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.