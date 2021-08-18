Travis Barker just took a huge step in his life and his relationship, getting onto a plane for the first time in more than a decade.
On Tuesday, August 17, the Blink-182 drummer posted a picture of himself to Instagram holding Kourtney Kardashian in the air as they kiss in front of her sister Kylie Jenner’s private jet. While this would just be a normal photo for most rich folks–especially the Kardashians–this marks a huge milestone for Barker, who had just flown for the first time since he survived a deadly plane crash in 2008. The accident killed four others and left the musician with third-degree burns on more than half of his body.
“With you anything is possible,” Travis captioned the post. Kardashian went on to share the picture to her Instagram Story, adding, “anything and everything with you,” which she also commented on his post.
This photo and the huge leap of faith comes as the couple flew to Cabo for vacation on Saturday, reportedly joined by Kourtney’s mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.
“It’s a huge deal that Travis flew to Cabo,” a source told PEOPLE. “The plane crash many years ago was extremely traumatizing. He has needed a lot of help to get to this point.”
The source went on to say, “Kourtney has been very supportive. She never pushed for him to fly. They have managed to travel in the U.S. without having to fly, and Kourtney has been totally fine with it.”
13 years ago, Barker and his longtime collaborator DJ AM (Adam Michael Goldstein) survived after their plane crashed shortly after takeoff while leaving South Carolina, where they had just played a show. Goldstein ended up dying a year later from a prescription drug overdose.
The crash killed Travis’ security guard Charles “Che” Still, his assistant Chris Baker, pilot Sarah Lemmon, and co-pilot James Bland.
In an interview with Men’s Health back in May, Barker revealed his fear of planes became so strong after the crash that he “couldn’t walk down the street.”
“If I saw a plane [in the sky], I was determined it was going to crash, and I just didn’t want to see it,” he said earlier this year. “The closer I was to it, it felt like I was closer to the bad stuff than I am to the good stuff. I felt closer to the experience of trying to escape, [to] being in an accident and being burned, trying to grab my friends from a burning plane.”
Luckily, his current relationship helped him take a huge step toward recovery.
