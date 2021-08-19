Bossip Video

Welp! It was fun while it lasted…

If you’re one of the numerous people who subscribe to your favorite sex worker’s subscription service to compensate them for their smithereen smashing, we have some sad, blue ball-inciting news for you. OnlyFans has announced that it will ban sexually explicit content this fall.

The U.K.-based service with a whopping 130 million users largely for adult-oriented subscription fan pages, told Variety Thursday that it’s making the changes “to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers.”

“Effective Oct. 1, 2021, “OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct,” added OnlyFans “In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines.”

The news is already sending shockwaves across social media and content creators who utilize the platform are rightfully none too pleased. People also think OnlyFans’ days are numbered and they just might be right.

This is horrible news for adult entertainers who’ve been able to profit off of their likeness on OF unlike on other platforms where they say they’re exploited. Luckily for them, a competitor subscription service has already hopped in to beckon them over.

Just.ForFans which is completely run by sex workers says it has no interest in “mainstreaming” and will continue to advocate for adult content creators.

“We are a porn site,” JFF wrote in a statement. “That will never change.”

Other sites like Frisk and ManyVids are also currently trending on Twitter in the wake of the OF news.

Instead of sexually explicit content, OnlyFans is pushing its OFTV streaming service. Variety reports that OFTV features “original content from more than 100 OnlyFans creators, spanning fitness, cooking, comedy, health, music and more” with absolutely no nudity. OF has been actively pushing the work-safe content on Instagram since its launch last month.

What do YOU think about OnlyFans banning sexually explicit content????