Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma have reportedly broken up after more than a year of dating.

According to reports from TMZ, the model and the NBA player have called it quits amid Kuzma’s trade from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Washington Wizards.

While we don’t know what the reason for their break-up was, the timing obviously hints that the baller’s move to Washington D.C. could have been a big part in it. Sources tell TMZ the NBA star and the model split about a week ago. It was officially announced that the athlete was traded to the Washington Wizards on August 6.

Though things like this can get messy, there’s been no drama leading to their breakup, with the sources close to the former couple saying it was completely amicable. Winnie and Kyle have reportedly been friendly with each other since calling it quits, which is only further proven by the fact that they haven’t scrubbed their Instagram pages, leaving their couple photos up, at least for now.

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma first sparked dating rumors in May 2020, after they were photographed holding hands during a stroll in Los Angeles during the initial COVID-19 pandemic Stay-At-Home orders. At the time, TMZ reported that the pair had been dating since April and decided to shack up together during the pandemic after initially meeting at New York Fashion Week in September 2019.

In July, the model confirmed their dating rumors by posting a photo of her and her then-boyfriend, going on to support the Laker as he won a championship in the NBA bubble over the summer.

Now, it’s all but a memory.