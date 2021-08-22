Bossip Video

Get well soon!

Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, are both hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to TMZ, the civil rights leader’s organization, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, broke the news Saturday.

“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both. Anyone who has been around either of them for the last five or six days should follow the CDC guidelines.”

Rev. Jackson has previously made headlines for health issues. In February, the civil rights leader underwent successful surgery after being hospitalized for abdominal discomfort. In 2017, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a neurological disorder with no cure.

His age of 79 plays a factor as well, seeing those who are older or immunocompromised are at risk due to the more dangerous nature of the Delta variant.

If you were wondering, yes, Rev. Jackson is vaccinated. He received his first Covid-19 vaccine dose in January at an event to promote African-American confidence in vaccinations, according to a statement at the time from RPC.





Community leaders and users online are sending their well wishes to Rev. Jackson and Mrs. Jackson.

We are keeping the Jacksons in our prayers and hope for a speedy recovery. Updates will be provided as they become available.