Bossip Video

How many crates does it take to get to the center of an ER?

The Olympics may be over, but this new viral challenge might deserve a spot in the hood version. According to social media trends, the #MilkCrateChallenge is taking over the Internet.

The simplistic bone-shattering challenge looks easy. All you have to do is climb and make it back down a makeshift staircase built out of plastic crates. It almost sounds as simple as past viral challenges like the bottle cap challenge and planking, but everyone who survives deserves at least a bronze medal, and maybe some painkillers.

A standard milk crate is 13″ tall and most of these plastic towers are stacked six or seven crates deep. A few brave competitors actually made it safely up and down both sides of the crates.

They’re not just competing for bragging right, however. Most comments mention a $5 entry fee and $500 prize for winning the challenge.

This man below deserves extra points for the degree of difficulty it takes to win and roll up at the same time.

Unfortunately, however, he couldn’t live up to the crate expectations when he tried to make it happen with a synchronized climb.

With crate power comes crate responsibility. Everybody and their uncles are taking a shot at this super reckless game. Of course, most end up fighting for their lives on the way down. Emergency rooms are already overrun with Covid patients, so please don’t try this at home unless you always wanted to fall like a character on Family Guy.

If you do try it at home, at least don’t do it on concrete!

A few bruised egos, dislocated joints, and broken bones later, the good old days of everyone playing with leftover professional fireworks last year doesn’t seem so bad compared to the #MilkCrateChallenge.

It’s the crate pumpkinhead, Charlie Brown!