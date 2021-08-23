Bossip Video

The ICE KKKream man is coming!

“Personal responsibility” is the favorite phrase of racist, racist-apologist, and crusty dusties all across the internet. It’s usually used as a cop-out when people are voicing their grievances about mistreatment in regards to one of the many isms that plague Amerikkkan society. Well, we for one, are glad to see some of that personal responsibility be doled out to people like David Elmendorf.

According to NewsOne and the AP, Elmendorf was sued by New York State Attorney General Letitia James for violating the civil rights of peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters who confronted him at his former ice cream shop over the racist text messages that went viral on social media. Elmendorf armed himself with a baton, an air rifle, and then called 911 on the crowd who weren’t doing anything other than using their voices to expose a bigot. Why the lawsuit, you ask? Well, some of us are old enough to remember when Amy Cooper achieved legendary Karen status by calling the cops on a Black man who told her to put her mutt on a leash in Central Park. As a result of that incident, the Karen Law was ratified and it became illegal to summon authorities on protesters who weren’t breaking any laws.

Elmendorf was clearly in violation of the law and thus has to pay $4500 in restitution to the protesters who put him on blast. Each person will receive $500 for their troubles.

Now, THAT is a delicious desert. Baskin-Robbins could never.