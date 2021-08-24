Bossip Video

There’s some pure positivity to announce surrounding a Golden Globe Award-Winning Actress and her soul-stirring show aimed at destigmatizing mental health.

Taraji P. Henson’s Daytime Emmy nominated series “Peace Of Mind With Taraji” has been renewed for a second season on Facebook Watch. Hosted by Taraji and her co-host Tracie Jade, the Executive Director of Henson’s Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, a press release notes that the series renewal “continues the platform’s commitment to talk-show focused content that builds community and highlights diverse voices.”

Production of the new season has commenced in Los Angeles and the 10-episode new season will debut later this year on Facebook Watch.

“We’ve long been mental health advocates for the Black community and founded BLHF to educate and provide resources to those who are struggling with talking about their challenges, said Taraji and Tracie Jade via a joint statement. “In season two of Peace of Mind, we will continue to open the door for impactful and relevant conversations. Partnering with Facebook allows us to engage more broadly with our community, sharing our own personal battles with mental health as well, in hopes that they see themselves in us. The more we talk about it, the more comfortable others will feel to talk about it. We will talk, we will laugh, we will cry…., we gon’ heal, TOGETHER!”’

Taraji also added on Instagram;

“WE’RE BACK!! Season TWO of Peace of Mind with Taraji will premiere this fall on @facebookwatch with my BFF @traciejade, of course!! 🎬 Thank you so much for your support on this project! We can’t wait to continue the conversation surrounding Black mental health 🙏🏾 We are so so SO grateful to be back with more!! Stay tuned for more details. #FindYourPeaceofMind”

Previous episodes of “Peace Of Mind With Taraji” centered around Gabrielle Union and her experience with PTSD, Tamar Braxton on the damaging pressure of being a strong Black woman that led to her suicide attempt, Mary J. Blige on holiday despair and isolation, and stand-up comedian and actor Jay Pharoah on his experience with police brutality and the toll it took on his mental health. We also previously covered the show’s episodes on violence against transwomen, and bipolar disorder, respectively.

Will YOU be watching season two of “Peace Of Mind With Taraji”???