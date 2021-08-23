Bossip Video

This is a shocker.

Steph Curry’s parents will be going their separate ways soon, according to TMZ Sports. The media outlet is reporting that the NBA Champion’s mother, Sonya Curry has filed a divorce from her husband of three decades, Dell Curry. According to the court documents, 55-year-old Sonya put in the paperwork a few weeks back in North Carolina. The divorce is ongoing says court officials who informed the entertainment news outlet, and the paperwork was submitted back on June 14, according to Court Records.

There have been no clear reports on the details about why the couple has decided to split. Reports say the two were dating for years until they were married back in 1988. The separating spouses had 3 children together over the course of their relationship. Stephen Curry, 33, Seth Curry, 31, and Sydel Curry, 26.

Brothers, Stephen and Seth became the first brothers to ever compete against each other in an NBA Conference Finals in 2019, when Golden State played Portland. The kids get their basketball talent from father Dell Curry, who played in the NBA from 1986–2002 and retired as the Charlotte Hornets’ all-time leader in points.

In related news, Steph is currently married to Ayesha Curry and they just celebrated 10 years of marital bliss together earlier this month. The couple shares 3 children together.

So far, Neither Dell nor Sonya have commented on their pending divorce.

Are YOU shocked by this?