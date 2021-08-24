Bossip Video

Fans couldn’t get enough of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s photographs for their new partnership with Tiffany & Co, but some people aren’t pleased with one aspect of the campaign.

As you probably already saw up and down your Instagram timeline, the Carters are the faces of the new Tiffany & Co. “ABOUT LOVE” campaign, set to launch on September 2.

In a few of the campaign photos, Beyoncé and Jay-Z pose next to a long-unseen painting from Jean-Michel Basquiat’s private collection, Equals Pi. The painting features the brand’s signature Tiffany Blue hue, and because of that, it was reportedly acquired by the luxury conglomerate LVMH from a private seller.

After decades under wraps, this campaign marks the first public appearance for the painting. According to the release, the artwork was included because art serves as a “common thread throughout the Carters’ love story.”

Plus, we all know how big a fan Hov is of Basquiat, referencing the artist in multiple songs and owning a $4.5 million Basquiat himself.

While this painting’s appearance in the campaign is a huge flex for Tiffany & Co. and for the couple, some people aren’t so pleased with the flaunting of wealth. Not only that, other critics are wondering the point of keeping such a prestigious work locked up for so long just to use it in an advertisement, thinking Basquiat would be upset over the decision.

Of course, these concerns were all over social media, with fans posting their opinions on the matter on Twitter.

In the end, some people loved the photos and some people didn’t–but the campaign definitely has people talking…which is the whole point.