Sheryl Lee Ralph Teases Clues Ahead Of "Motherland: Fort Salem" Finale

BOSSIP Exclusive: Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks Legacy And Leadership Ahead Of The “Motherland: Fort Salem” Finale

- By

It’s not every day that we get to speak to the President.

Celebrities Visit Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family"

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

BOSSIP spoke with Sheryl Lee Ralph about the upcoming finale of Season Two of Freeform’s series “Motherland: Fort Salem.” Ralph plays President Kelly Wade, a powerful figure in the series, who saw some of her leadership efforts thwarted in the first season but makes a major return for the final two episodes. Have you been watching “Motherland: Fort Salem”? It’s definitely a fresh fictionalize take on the future of witches and we’re not gonna lie, after bingeing the series we’re all in!

Check out the interview with Sheryl Lee Ralph below:

 

The finale of “Motherland: Fort Salem” airs at 10PM EST tonight, Tuesday August 24 on Freeform and will also be available on HULU.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Bossip Exclusives, For Your Viewing Pleasure
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.