Sheryl Lee Ralph Teases Clues Ahead Of "Motherland: Fort Salem" Finale
BOSSIP Exclusive: Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks Legacy And Leadership Ahead Of The “Motherland: Fort Salem” Finale
It’s not every day that we get to speak to the President.
BOSSIP spoke with Sheryl Lee Ralph about the upcoming finale of Season Two of Freeform’s series “Motherland: Fort Salem.” Ralph plays President Kelly Wade, a powerful figure in the series, who saw some of her leadership efforts thwarted in the first season but makes a major return for the final two episodes. Have you been watching “Motherland: Fort Salem”? It’s definitely a fresh fictionalize take on the future of witches and we’re not gonna lie, after bingeing the series we’re all in!
Check out the interview with Sheryl Lee Ralph below:
The finale of “Motherland: Fort Salem” airs at 10PM EST tonight, Tuesday August 24 on Freeform and will also be available on HULU.
