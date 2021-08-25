Bossip Video

Congratulations are in order for insta-FINE couple Don Benjamin and beautiful bride Liane V! The couple jumped the broom this week in Hawaii after an on-again-off-again relationship spanning all the way back to 2016.

The former Cycle 20 finalist of ‘America’s Next Top Model’ actually proposed to Liane twice in the past 2 years. In August of 2019, Don Benjamin initially popped the question and just a few months later in January, the coupled called it quits as rumors of Don’s infidelity had circulated the internet.

Although details about Don’s cheating never unfolded online, the model did take accountability for it in a book he pinned months after their split called “My Truth“, where he discussed being vulnerable and growing as a man. Just earlier this summer, Don asked Liane to marry him again and she said YES. Two weeks ago, the resilient couple appeared on Spicy Mari’s podcast “The Spicy Life” to discuss the steps to forgiveness after Don’s cheating.

After all of the lows and extra highs, Don and Liane celebrated the second engagement with a photoshoot in Dubai’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

For their ceremony, Liane wore a white lace wedding gown and Don kept it classy in a traditional tux. Wedding guests included comedian B. Simone, singer Tank, and his wife Zena Foster and influencer MakeupShayla.

Tank also sang for wedding guests between Don and Liane’s wedding ceremony and reception. The R&B crooner sounded silky smooth flexing his vocals!

Congratulations to Don Benjamin and Liane Benjamin on their marriage!