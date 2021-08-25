Exclusive ‘Candyman’ Clip Features Frightening Fireside Fable Foreshadowing The Creepy Carnage To Come

The time has finally come!

We’ve been eagerly awaiting the Jordan Peele-produced redux to the classic horror film ‘Candyman’ for over a year now but the film finally drops Friday and we’ve got an sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

In the clip, visual artist Anthony McCoy, played by Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and his partner Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris) gather by the fireplace with friends to exchange scary stories, but the story in this clip is sickeningly scary. Check out the clip below:

Here’s a synopsis of the film:

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright , move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.

With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini-Green old-timer (COLMAN DOMINGO) exposes Anthony to the horrific true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, and spurred on by his white art dealer, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh inspiration for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

In theaters only August 27th

Will you be watching?