Andrew Cuomo’s downfall continues as he is stripped of his special 2020 international Emmy.

When people say a lot can change in a year, they usually mean it as inspiration to anyone going through a rough time in their life. For Andrew Cuomo, it reflects how fast you can fall from grace and how what’s done in the dark can come to the light.

This time last year, everyone was praising his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as it started to slow down in NYC. He had a best-selling book about his time handling the pandemic and everything couldn’t have been better. Fast forward to today and he has stepped down as Governor after an investigation found he sexually harassed almost a dozen women.

Now, according to TMZ, he is losing awards and accolades he earned in recent years.

The disgraced ex-governor has been stripped of his special 2020 international Emmy in wake of the sexual harassment scandal that led to his recent resignation.

The decision to rescind the award was handed down Tuesday by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, in wake of him leaving office following the New York AG’s report that substantiated allegations of Cuomo’s misconduct.

The International Academy adds … “His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy material going forward.”

You may wonder why he even was given an Emmy in the first place, but it was for his COVID-19 daily press briefings that started in March of 2020. He follows Kevin Spacey in being stripped after sexual harassment claims were brought against him, as well.

This is the first award he has lost and probably will not be the last, but we are sure he will embark on a redemption campaign sooner than later.