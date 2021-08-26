Bossip Video

Lil Nas X has been dominating the pop music scene ever since he dropped “Old Town Road,” and now, he’s finally ready to drop his debut album.

The star just released a short video announcing that his highly-anticipated debut album, Montero, will be arriving next month.

Not only that, the clip teases a new song from the artist, making fans all the more excited.

“Creating this album has been therapy for me,” Lil Nas X wrote on social media ahead of the upcoming project. “I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who i am, what i can do, and where i will be. i’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”

Montero is set to arrive on Friday, September 17. While the tracklist for the project hasn’t been revealed, it’s safe to assume the superstar will have some pretty big collaborations on there, in addition to previously released singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “Sun Goes Down,” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow.

Whether you love or hate Lil Nas X, you can’t deny that he puts his all into his music and his visuals. For someone who was supposed to be a one-hit-wonder, according to many, the 22-year-old is doing pretty well.

While we wait for Montero to drop, check out the video teaser for yourself down below: